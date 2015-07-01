3 Element Effects of YAMA Animation --- LAVA

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
In YAMA, we have 3 elements, which are Lava, Crystal and Soil, their symbolisations are the rudiments of how we craft things up.
Lava, which comes from the bottom and core part of a mountain, symoolizes the researching for true beautiful stuff. Crystal, which is the hardest object in this world, symoolizes the relentless pursuing for perfection in crafting, Soil, which is the fountain of nourishing, symoolizes countless open-sourced stuff to be contributed to the world.
Please check the full set of branding stuff here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/26777209/YAMA-Lab
&the website here
http://yamadesignlab.com/