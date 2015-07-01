Katy Jackson

Fraggl - Algorithm

A little illustration showing how the Fraggl algorithm works for the recently updated www.fraggl.co.uk

Fraggl is a daily email of the 10 must read links on selected topics, brought to you by a surprising combination of smart computers and interesting people.

We recently launched our daily Design Fraggl! http://www.fraggl.co.uk/topics/design

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
