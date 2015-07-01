Rachael Morokoff

Star Wars Mantelpiece

Star Wars Mantelpiece
A concept I thought of while watching the original Star Wars movies again. Can we just talk about how they are set in the future, but they all still have 70's hairstyles?

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
