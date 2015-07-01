Jens Amende

iPhone 6

Jens Amende
Jens Amende
  • Save
iPhone 6 smartphone gold apple iphone 6
Download color palette

Needed a smartphone device to test the possibilities of an interactive pdf file (something I never did before). So I made this golden iPhone 6.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Jens Amende
Jens Amende

More by Jens Amende

View profile
    • Like