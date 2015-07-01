Building Websites with Basekit

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We are extremely pleased to be sharing our brand new Tuts+ video tutorials with you.
Using familiar development tools, such as HTML and CSS, these videos will guide you through the process of building a BaseKit website from scratch.
You can view the FREE tutorial here
You can also sign up as a BaseKit developer for free, and start building your website today developers.basekit.com