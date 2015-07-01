Branding of YAMA

The 3 Element Effects of YAMA

It is been a long time since the last time we launched the website of YAMA. By then, it was just a concept. Today, they all come into being.

In YAMA, we have 3 elements, which are Lava, Crystal and Soil, their symbolisations are the rudiments of how we craft things up.



Lava, which comes from the bottom and core part of a mountain, symoolizes the researching for true beautiful stuff. Crystal, which is the hardest object in this world, symoolizes the relentless pursuing for perfection in crafting, Soil, which is the fountain of nourishing, symoolizes countless open-sourced stuff to be contributed to the world.

Please check the full set of branding stuff here https://www.behance.net/gallery/26777209/YAMA-Lab

And also our website is live here: http://yamadesignlab.com/

