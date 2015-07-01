REN.

Branding of YAMA

REN.
REN.
  • Save
Branding of YAMA soil crystal lava brand yama
Download color palette

The 3 Element Effects of YAMA

It is been a long time since the last time we launched the website of YAMA. By then, it was just a concept. Today, they all come into being.

In YAMA, we have 3 elements, which are Lava, Crystal and Soil, their symbolisations are the rudiments of how we craft things up.

Lava, which comes from the bottom and core part of a mountain, symoolizes the researching for true beautiful stuff. Crystal, which is the hardest object in this world, symoolizes the relentless pursuing for perfection in crafting, Soil, which is the fountain of nourishing, symoolizes countless open-sourced stuff to be contributed to the world.

Please check the full set of branding stuff here https://www.behance.net/gallery/26777209/YAMA-Lab

And also our website is live here: http://yamadesignlab.com/

Instagram
https://instagram.com/rambleren/

Twitter
https://twitter.com/Rambleren

0bd0416a50751ee7863c13a537e882e0
Rebound of
Yama Website
By REN.
View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
REN.
REN.

More by REN.

View profile
    • Like