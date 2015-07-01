Brian Steely

SRAM Animals

SRAM Animals sram illustration moose wolf bear hawk
Spirit animal designs for SRAM. These are for four athletes competing at Crankworx Whistler. Hawk, bear, wolf and moose.

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
