Summer's Here // Weather App

app weather sun sunny bristol ui mobile yellow clean illustration
Come Rain Come Shine // Weather App

The very start of a side project developing the UI for a weather App called Come Rain Come Shine. The aim is to focus on either location or subjects to the weather state.
Would be pretty cool animated too!

Follow the development here

Sun = BBQ, Beach, Bristol = Balloons etc...
Rain/cloudy = Walking the dog, staying in bed etc...

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
