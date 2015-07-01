André Figueira

Watchshop Responsive Redesign

Redesign of the www.watchshop.com website, I was heavily involved in the redesign and build. We went live on Thursday the 25th of June, so you can now see this website in action!

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
