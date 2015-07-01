André Figueira

Watchshop Mobile Redesign

watchshop
I was the lead on the redesign and rebuild of the www.watchshop.com project, we redesigned and rebuilt the HTML using Bootstrap as the frontend framework. We went live on Thursday 25th! :)

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
