Nadim Malvat
Xero

Z Card

Nadim Malvat
Xero
Nadim Malvat for Xero
  • Save
Z Card cta truck illustration animation outro identity
Download color palette

Z supplies fuel to retail customers and large commercial customers like airlines, trucking companies, mines, shipping companies and vehicle fleet operators.

View in 2x please and look out for those shadows on driver's cabin and highlights as it stops.

This animation was created for an outro slide CTA.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Xero
Xero

More by Xero

View profile
    • Like