Selim Cherif

VROOM Concept

Selim Cherif
Selim Cherif
  • Save
VROOM Concept friendly colors gradient branding app car vroom
Download color palette

Hey guys, I finally finish the presentation of case study, you can see the full presentation here on behance! Cheers

https://www.behance.net/gallery/27547231/VROOM-Branding-App

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Selim Cherif
Selim Cherif

More by Selim Cherif

View profile
    • Like