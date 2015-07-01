Owen Davey

Owen Davey
Owen Davey
GQ Life
Illustration created for GQ Magazine, brought to life by them for the iPad version of the issue

See motionless and larger version here: http://www.owendavey.com/GQ

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Owen Davey
Owen Davey

