CreditDevice Identity Concept

CreditDevice Identity Concept finance credits c icon logo modern abstract minimal symbol device credit
Identity concept for CreditDevice.

A company specialized in personal credit consultancy.

In this concept i've try to include references as;
1. Credit (finance and letter C)
2. Transfer(s)
3. Data (digital)

Looking for feedback on type and mark.

*huge thanks to @Muhammad Ali Effendy for helping me out after my first attempt on this identity!

Rebound of
Credit Symbol.
By Jeroen van Eerden
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
