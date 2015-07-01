SeaCreative

Sailors

Sailors graffiti fish seacreative sea puppet illustration art
New wall for Vedo a Colori Project, in Civitanova Marche Italy
curated by: Giulio Vesperini

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
