Calendar 2016 (WIP)

Calendar 2016 (WIP)
I've started to work on a little private project I had in mind for quite a long time. My plan is to create a little calendar for next year with cute or funny couple illustrations. I hope I can get this done and printed before Christmas, haha :D

