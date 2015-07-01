2 Invites Available

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello!
Finally got 2 invites and would love to invite best of you to this great community! Which one would you prefer: vanilla or raspberry flavored? ;)
The steps are pretty simple:
1. Send me your best screenshot 400x300px or 800x600px to hello@artdaria.com
2. Follow me (for good karma only)
The results will be announced on August, 1st.
Cheers!
-------------
I'm happy to announce new Dribbblers! Elena Scherer and Derek Michael Brennan welcome!
Thank you guys who participated in this contest. I wish you good luck and inspiration!