Anthony Lekarew ☕️

Hexagon Rocket

Anthony Lekarew ☕️
Anthony Lekarew ☕️
  • Save
Hexagon Rocket practice flat illustration air fly hexagon rocket
Download color palette

Second one work. Practicing of new style

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Anthony Lekarew ☕️
Anthony Lekarew ☕️

More by Anthony Lekarew ☕️

View profile
    • Like