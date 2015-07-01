We Love this Game - Stephen Curry

View full project here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/27040183/We-love-this-game

It's with great pleasure and excitement that I show you the project which drastically reduced my hours of sleep in the last months.

Me and my mate Alessandro Pautasso (kaneda99) spent hours deciding every small detail for this final result.

5 poster for 5 NBA players.

A tribute to our passion for the greatest sport ever.