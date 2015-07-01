Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Book Logo Design

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Book Logo Design j u m p e d o v e r t h e q u i c k b r o w n f o x stationery staitonery stationary logodesing statoinery stationrey branidng brandign stationry brnading bradning barnding brnad bradn barnd loogdesign lgoodesign logo deisgn desgn logotpye deisgner dsgner deisgn logog design desgin loog lgoo lgo loogtype brand branding identity book page education pages flipping school design icon logo
Download color palette

Let's work together!
Contact me at dstuoka@gmail.com
Email - Website - Behance - Instagram - Playbook

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hello! For inquiries, please use my email, it's in 'About' ↘
Hire Me

More by Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

View profile
    • Like