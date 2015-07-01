Re:designed

Eli Schiff

There have been plenty of redesigns in the past few weeks: Spotify, Facebook, Apple, Iconfactory, Droplr and Instagram among others. This week I analyze them. Head over: http://elischiff.com/blog/2015/7/1/redesigned

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
