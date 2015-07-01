Mikhail Nikipelov

Vlad's Personal Logo

Mikhail Nikipelov
Mikhail Nikipelov
Hire Me
  • Save
Vlad's Personal Logo choreographer calligraphy logo personal
Download color palette

Vlad is very versatile person and I'm admire by his talent as a choreographer, so I've tried to create handwritten logo which will show his aspiration to move

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Mikhail Nikipelov
Mikhail Nikipelov
Art Direction & design for mobile and web
Hire Me

More by Mikhail Nikipelov

View profile
    • Like