Personal website

I'm starting to freelance again, so I figured I should make myself a website. See it @2x for real pixels or live at hernansartorio.com.

UPDATE:

I simplified the site and got rid of the word play thing. Although it's cool and adds some novelty, some people miss stuff and don't read things one may actually want them to read. Better to be clear than clever.

Anyway, you can see the last iteration of this version on hernansartorio.com/v1. You can also find the source code on my GitHub.