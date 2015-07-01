Joe Ramirez

Noey Design Concepts Exploration

pattern n type clean fancy elegant swoosh sophisticated classy feminine ethnic flourish
Here are a few reject explorations for an interior design company I'm working with. The first mark explores the ethnic background the company has, while the second mark plays more with their idea of creating your dream space. I created the final mark to explore a more elegant and minimal style, seen in the work they've done.

