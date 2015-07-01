Ognjen Mihajlovic

Flowericious Shop

Flowericious Shop illustration print brand identity graphic design
Logo for online competition that I made years ago.
The subject was online flower shop. I made complete brand identity and this is just a shot of the logo that I did.
Still kinda like it.

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
