Oleksandr Bychenko

Viola in my life

music
The poster for a concert of contemporary classical music “Viola in my life” in Warsaw with the participation of Paul Beckett (UK) and Vitaliy Kiyanitsa (Ukraine).

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
