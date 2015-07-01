rahul chandh

Belga

Belga q fashion minimal clean belga font freefont typeface font
Font Link-

https://www.behance.net/gallery/27556223/BELGA-REGULAR-FONT

https://gumroad.com/l/LDCs

I am not a type designer.
I create fonts only in order to incorporate them to my designs.
"Belga" is an uppercase typeface. and is my first experimental font.

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
