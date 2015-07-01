Alec Gilbertson

Easter 2015 Concept 2

Alec Gilbertson
Alec Gilbertson
Hire Me
  • Save
Easter 2015 Concept 2 cinema 4d c4d photoshop easter series sermon illustrator church
Download color palette

Here is another concept for this year's Easter service. Sometimes it takes a couple drafts to really nail the tone that you are trying to achieve. This project was no exception. It took a few different iterations to communicate what Easter Sunday was going to feel like.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Alec Gilbertson
Alec Gilbertson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alec Gilbertson

View profile
    • Like