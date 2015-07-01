Engin Oztekin

Nef Halic

Nef Halic istanbul residence nef pass card vector illustration
Series of electronic passing card illustrations created for Nef construction company’s residencies built in Halic, Istanbul.

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
