Engin Oztekin

Arcelik

Engin Oztekin
Engin Oztekin
  • Save
Arcelik arcelik technology illustration vector factory
Download color palette

Wall illustration for Arcelik.

Agency: Y&R Reklamevi
Art Director: Kadir Ozdemir
Illustrator: Engin Oztekin

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Engin Oztekin
Engin Oztekin

More by Engin Oztekin

View profile
    • Like