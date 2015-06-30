Dingbat Co.

✌️ mac demarco stickers stamp weird icons branding peace patch badge
Having fun trying to build out the personal brand. Gonna create a stamp, few patches, and some stickers to slap.

https://youtu.be/JStLz_vkEm8

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Finding harmony between the practical & playful.
