New Direction metal motivation monday metal monday hardcore design music lyrics typography identity logos type poster
Snippet of this weeks poster for Metal Motivation Monday, No. 27 of 52. Inspired by the song New Direction by Gorilla Biscuits.

View the entire poster, read about the project and listen to the track here: http://mmm.ryantimesfive.com/portfolio/gorilla-biscuits-new-direction/

