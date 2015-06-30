Karl Kaufmann

Fest XVIII Logotype Study

Karl Kaufmann
Karl Kaufmann
  • Save
Fest XVIII Logotype Study branding biblical conference archaeology logotype
Download color palette

Logotype study for the Bible & Archaeology Fest XVIII. Simplified graphic treatment to make a strong statement in a limited amount of space.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Karl Kaufmann
Karl Kaufmann

More by Karl Kaufmann

View profile
    • Like