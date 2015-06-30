7-Eleven App Icon

I've been having fun working on a project for a name that's right down the street from all of us.

A great new service is coming and I just wrapped up the final app icon. The app will be available soon for both Android and iOS.

So if you are looking for a new way to pay all of your bills with cash at one location, make sure to check it out.

---

SPOILER ALERT - the location is any 7-Eleven :)