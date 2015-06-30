🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
- Diseño de logotipo e imagen para My Case, venta de accesorios para móviles /// Logo design and image for My Case, sale of accessories for mobile
- Proyecto completo en Behance en el siguiente enlace / Behance entire project on the following link
https://www.behance.net/gallery/11415685/My-Case
Contact:
fabricio.dalgo@gmail.com