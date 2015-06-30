Fabricio Dalgo

My Case

My Case cellphone branding logotipo brand identity logotype design graphic brand logo
- Diseño de logotipo e imagen para My Case, venta de accesorios para móviles /// Logo design and image for My Case, sale of accessories for mobile
- Proyecto completo en Behance en el siguiente enlace / Behance entire project on the following link
https://www.behance.net/gallery/11415685/My-Case

Contact:
fabricio.dalgo@gmail.com

Jun 30, 2015
