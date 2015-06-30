Louie Peregrino

Mercenaries Mech Infrantry

Mercenaries Mech Infrantry lens flare laser flash mech robot gif war commander kixeye animation
Animation of Mercenaries, A mechanical infrantry unit for KIXEYE's game, War Commander. Animations done in Flash.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
