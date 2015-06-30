Blake Mattos

Product Card - Maple Desk Lamp

Product Card - Maple Desk Lamp shopping cart product card ui card
Here's a product card showing the beautiful Grovemade Maple Desk Lamp. Quantity selector is contextualized with normalized quantity range, and easy-to-tap touch targets to make sure system keyboard input isn't required for the majority of use cases.

