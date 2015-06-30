Abe Zieleniec

Playground Detroit Business Cards

Playground Detroit Business Cards logo monogram bold minimal clean detroit playground cards business
Business cards for Playground Detroit, really happy with how these turned out!

CD: @OTHER Studio

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
