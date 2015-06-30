iTunes 12.2 redesigned icon

So Apple came up with a new iOS version (8.4) which adds a new Apple Music App.

It includes a redesigned app, a new (iOS) icon as well, some neat features and every good stuff.

But they also updated the iTunes app on the Mac OSX (iTunes 12.2)

I thought that they went a bit too far with the gradient on the icon so I just did a nice and clean redesign on it.

Download here : http://bit.ly/1Hw4fvH

Hope you like it.