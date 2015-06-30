Jono Hale

The Crafted & Co Logo Concept #2

Jono Hale
Jono Hale
  • Save
The Crafted & Co Logo Concept #2 vintage crafted concept brand logo
Download color palette

Here is another concept. slightly more original maybe...

I'm not sure what one I like...

40c8f256128ad0605ba0e4be5bcfa9e4
Rebound of
The Crafted & Co Logo Concept
By Jono Hale
View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Jono Hale
Jono Hale

More by Jono Hale

View profile
    • Like