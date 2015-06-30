Lisa Champ

Sugar Skull.

Sugar Skull. mono line sugar skull icon illustration popart red halftone skull
Part of a illustration series I've already started on instagram. Follow @champ.nyc if you're too impatient and must see more.

instagram.com/champ.nyc

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
