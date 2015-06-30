Vinicius Gut

New Decks

New Decks balloon board surf illustration artwork shape skull drip mountain pizza skateboard decks
I decided to open my own shop to sell my decks. I have some illustrations unused and I think it would be cool to try, why not?

In time I will put new illustrations and testing new styles. What do you think?

Check it out http://boardpusher.com/gut42

