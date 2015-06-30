Anckor

Autocompletion UI

Anckor
Anckor
  • Save
Autocompletion UI contrast search field input location minimalist clean flat map autocompletion ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,

Here is a autocompletion feature I've been designing so far for a client.
Hope you like it! Love the contrast 🔳

http://j-studio.fr

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Anckor
Anckor

More by Anckor

View profile
    • Like