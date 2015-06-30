Andrew Astract

Result screen for secret app (Android)

Andrew Astract
Andrew Astract
  • Save
Result screen for secret app (Android) material design ui app android
Download color palette

Hey! Check @2x

This is a screen showing the results for an application on which I am working now.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Andrew Astract
Andrew Astract

More by Andrew Astract

View profile
    • Like