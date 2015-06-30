Paul Vucc

Kitchen Scene

Kitchen Scene animation hand-drawn
I animated a short film years ago when I was in college. I am now remaking the short to add some more detail, color, and polish. It's been a fun project bringing this one back to life.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
