Logo Design | Lion's Compass

Logo Design | Lion's Compass social network logo social network human resources award winning logo brand identity identity logo design logo
A new social network for the business community that empowers employees to succeed, Lion’s Compass is the next big thing in human resources.

With their need for a timeless and universal brand, helium created Lion’s Compass’ visual identity to accompany it’s services. Something strong, modern, versatile and cool, turned out to bring home quite a few awards for helium creative.

