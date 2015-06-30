Paul Vucc

Mago Fitness #1

Mago Fitness #1 animation rotoscoping
A friend of mine is trying to start his own personal training business. This is my first take on a promotional video using some rotoscoping and after effects animations.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
