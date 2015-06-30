Business Card Design | Alternative Constructors

We were fortunate to be able to work with this crew of General Contractors who call themselves “Raw Craftsman.” They do the nitty gritty, but are true hands-on artists who work with raw materials to create amazing commercial and residential work.

To create a distinctive business card we proposed having their information printed on yellow masking tape, which would then be used to wrap around business cards to create an impressive tactile piece. They would then handwrite their names on each card to personalize it.