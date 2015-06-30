John Peele

Hover cards are the future

Lexus may have their fancy hoverboard, but we have HOVER CARDS. Ok, not quite as cool but I am impressed myself.

Mocked up a quick animation to test the interaction - http://codepen.io/johnpeele/pen/rVOroW

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
A Product Designer - looking for what's next... 👋🏼
