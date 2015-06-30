John Peele

Hey little guy

John Peele
John Peele
Hire Me
  • Save
Hey little guy simple flat icon illustration
Download color palette

I am no illustrator, that's for sure. But we are all happy with how this little guy has turned out. For now...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
John Peele
John Peele
A Product Designer - looking for what's next... 👋🏼
Hire Me

More by John Peele

View profile
    • Like